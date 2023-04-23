Hershey hosts annual Mike Troxel Track Invitational

Runners compete during the boys 3200 meter run in Hershey
Runners compete during the boys 3200 meter run in Hershey(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey welcomed athletes from schools around the region for the annual Mike Troxel Track Invitational on Saturday.

Field events kicked off the action at 10:00 a.m., then athletes moved to the track for events starting at 12:30 p.m..

Team results:

Girls:

1. Chase County: 248

2. Perkins County: 91

3. Hershey: 81

4. St Patrick: 78

5. Sutherland Public: 34

6. Arthur County: 2

Boys:

1. Chase County: 190.5

2. St Patrick: 119

3. Perkins County: 91

4. Hershey: 73

5. Arthur County: 49.5

6. Sutherland Public: 30

Event results can be found here.

