Hershey hosts annual Mike Troxel Track Invitational
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey welcomed athletes from schools around the region for the annual Mike Troxel Track Invitational on Saturday.
Field events kicked off the action at 10:00 a.m., then athletes moved to the track for events starting at 12:30 p.m..
Team results:
Girls:
1. Chase County: 248
2. Perkins County: 91
3. Hershey: 81
4. St Patrick: 78
5. Sutherland Public: 34
6. Arthur County: 2
Boys:
1. Chase County: 190.5
2. St Patrick: 119
3. Perkins County: 91
4. Hershey: 73
5. Arthur County: 49.5
6. Sutherland Public: 30
Event results can be found here.
