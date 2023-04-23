Hershey hosts annual Mike Troxel Track Invitational

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey welcomed athletes from schools around the region for the annual Mike Troxel Track Invitational on Saturday.

Field events kicked off the action at 10:00 a.m., then athletes moved to the track for events starting at 12:30 p.m..

Team results:

Girls:

1. Chase County: 248

2. Perkins County: 91

3. Hershey: 81

4. St Patrick: 78

5. Sutherland Public: 34

6. Arthur County: 2

Boys:

1. Chase County: 190.5

2. St Patrick: 119

3. Perkins County: 91

4. Hershey: 73

5. Arthur County: 49.5

6. Sutherland Public: 30

Event results can be found here.

