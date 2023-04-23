Huskers claim series over Badgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (32-14, 12-5 Big Ten) claimed the series victory against Wisconsin (23-16, 8-7 Big Ten) with a 2-1 win over the Badgers on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Caitlynn Neal led the Big Red offense, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBI. Neal hit a double in the second inning, scoring Nebraska’s two runs on the day. Brooke Andrews and Sydney Gray each added a hit.

The Badgers were led by Katie Keller who finished with two hits and a run. Molly Schlosser added an RBI single.

Courtney Wallace moved to 21-8 in the circle, earning the win for the Huskers. Wallace pitched the complete game, allowing five hits and one run while striking out five.

Maddie Schwartz (8-11) recorded the loss for the Badgers after pitching the complete game, giving up four hits and two runs (zero earned).

Wisconsin put a runner in scoring position first in the top of the second. A hit by pitch and a single put runners on first and third with two outs, but NU was able to hold the Badgers scoreless as the game remained tied at 0-0.

The Huskers took the lead with two runs in the second inning. Gray led off, reaching on a throwing error by Wisconsin. Felix walked to put runners on first and second. Neal doubled to left center, scoring two, and giving NU the 2-0 lead.

The Badgers added one in the top of the third. Keller hit a double down the left field line to start the inning while Kayla Konwent was walked to put runners at first and second. Schlosser drove in Keller with a single to right field, but Nebraska was able to record three straight outs, going into the bottom of the third ahead, 2-1.

Two walks and a ground out put runners at second and third for Wisconsin in the top of the fifth. However, a ground out stranded both runners as the Huskers maintained the 2-1 advantage.

In the final two innings of the game, Nebraska allowed only one Wisconsin baserunner. NU earned the 2-1 victory to win the series.

The Huskers return to action next weekend, April 28-30, for a three-game series against Northwestern in Evanston. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. Game three will also be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

