Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.

Units from multiple counties were called to the plant mid-morning on Sunday, with smoke visible from well beyond the facility.

There has been no information provided regarding the cause of the fire, or the extent of any damage, including any potential injuries. No information is available regarding any potential disruption to operations at the Tyson plant.

