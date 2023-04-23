North Platte Hosts Canteen Crawl: Christmas Edition

By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte hosted its annual Canteen Crawl on Saturday, but with a red and green twist.

This year, it was titled the Canteen Crawl: Christmas Edition. Teams dressed up in Christmas themed costumes.

The teams competed at multiple watering holes around North Platte before the final two teams squared off in corn hole at Brigham’s.

The wining team was The Naughty List, followed by The Naughty But Nice Girls.

There was also a competition for who was best dressed, and The Angry Elves won that.

Proceeds from the event go towards helping decorate downtown North Platte during Christmas.

