NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cambridge School Organization announced the rosters for the boys and girls CSO all-star games on Friday.

The Girls roster for the CSO All-Star Game scheduled to be played on May 26th (CSO)

Boys Roster for the 2023 CSO All-Star game (CSO)

The games are scheduled for May 26th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. for the girls, and 7:45 p.m. at Cambridge high School.

