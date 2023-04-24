Great Plains Health reaffirms commitment to local housing

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - As an independent healthcare system with local leadership, Great Plains Health invests directly into strategic projects that promote growth in Greater Nebraska, including housing. Most recently, Great Plains Health’s board of directors approved Great Plains Health to become a passive investor in the Victory Village on Lakeview apartment complex.

This announcement comes after members of the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority unanimously endorsed the building of additional apartment units at Victory Village on the west end of North Platte on April 13.

Increased housing access has long been a priority on Great Plains Health’s strategic plans and Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), a federally required report that identifies key health needs and issues through comprehensive data collection. As one of North Platte’s anchor institutions, Great Plains Health has a responsibility to support strategies that enhance local growth, and expanded housing options are vital for a flourishing community.

While Great Plains Health was not an original partner in the development of Victory Village on Lakeview, Great Plains Health saw how the vision for the project aligned with strategy, and stepped forward as an investor following the untimely death of a key investor.

”Increased access to safe and affordable housing is a pivotal part of our community’s success,” said Ivan Mitchell, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “With more housing options, our local organizations are able to recruit and retain talent, which helps our local industries and economy grow.”

Great Plains Health has a history of investing in strategies that aim to bolster North Platte housing options and the local housing market. Over the past five years, Great Plains Health donated a total of $500,000 toward the North Platte Area Chamber & Development’s shot-in-the arm housing initiative. Great Plains Health has also deployed a housing assistance program for employees that provide up to $15,000 toward a down payment for employees who purchase a home in Lincoln County. Since 2022, more than 15 employees have received a combined $235,000 toward the purchase of their homes.

Health institutions across the country are more and more often investing in efforts to increase housing in the areas they serve. Denver Health, Kaiser Permanente and other systems have made significant investments in housing developments. Harvard Medical School reported that between 2017 and 2019, health systems invested $1.6 billion in housing interventions such as rent support, transitional housing and building new housing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.