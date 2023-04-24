Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy finishes with 12 medals at Regionals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy in North Platte finished the 2023 USAG Silver Regional 4 Championships.

After the inaugural year of Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy’s tour of the regular season meets and State Championships, nine athletes qualified for and competed at the USAG Region 4 Championships in Minneapolis, MN.

The nine young ladies competing were Coached and inspired by Starleen Moore, Megan Mullen, and Kendi McClain.

Competing at Minneapolis were Adi Moore, Kaydence Mullen, Brekkyn Baker, Paige Tridle, Roslynn Finke, Lybeigh Mills, Hayden McClain, Ivy Baker, and Brandi O’Brien. The team earned 12 medals, according to a social media post from Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy.

