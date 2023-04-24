Mild temperatures with quiet conditions Monday; Cooler and wetter conditions in store Tuesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and quiet day Sunday, conditions will turn a little warmer with quiet skies continuing Monday, with things turning wetter and cooler once again for Tuesday.

As the area takes on a more southerly flow across the area Monday, this will bring in warmer Gulf of Mexico air and increase moisture, thus bringing the area some patchy cloud cover during the day Monday. Highs temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 60s with wind speeds on the breezy side with values in the 5 to 15 mph range. Overnight temperatures will drop down in the 30s and 40s with more clouds and rain chances on the increase, especially for the Panhandle.

Stunning conditions throughout the day Monday
Stunning conditions throughout the day Monday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Tuesday, our attention focuses on a cold front that will be moving through the area. This cold front will have a little punch thrown at it with high temperatures only climbing up in the 40s and 50s with well-needed precipitation moving through the area. The amount of rain that expected will generally be below a .25 of an inch. Winds will shift from the south and east early on to north and east throughout the day Tuesday. Conditions will slowly improve between Wednesday into Thursday, with the sun returning by Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s returning Wednesday into Thursday.

Light precipitation expected for the day Tuesday
Light precipitation expected for the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Another cold front moves into the area Friday with more rain chances and cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s. A warmup and rebound in conditions this weekend with highs in the upper 50s to 60s.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized
North Platte hosted its annual Canteen Crawl on Saturday, but with a red and green twist.
North Platte Hosts Canteen Crawl: Christmas Edition
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

Latest News

Picture of the day 4-24-2023
Picture of the day 4-24-2023
KNOP hourly
Cold front approaching will bring clouds and rain before short midweek warmup
KNOP Weather Outlook 4-20-2023
Drying out, cooler to start weekend, then warming with more moisture chances
News 2 at Ten Sunday WX
News 2 at Ten Sunday WX