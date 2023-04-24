Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled the second day of his Oxford shows after losing his voice.

Thousands of fans attended Sunday night’s show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, anticipating Wallen to perform his greatest hits.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing the star hit the stage, they were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Fans with tickets to the show will be able to receive a refund.

Wallen performed Saturday night to a sold-out crowd at the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized
North Platte hosted its annual Canteen Crawl on Saturday, but with a red and green twist.
North Platte Hosts Canteen Crawl: Christmas Edition
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

Latest News

This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Jury selection begins in Pittsburgh as the Tree of Life synagogue trial gets underway.
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
A lawsuit is aiming to curb the use of aerial fire retardant.
Judge to weigh limits for aerial fire retardant in wildfires
A lawsuit is aiming to curb the use of aerial fire retardant.
Lawsuit aims to curb aerial fire retardant use
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody