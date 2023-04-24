Semi crash that closed I-80 in April discussed at Lincoln County Commissioners Meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 13 both directions of Interstate 80 near Maxwell were closed after a two-semi crash caused a leak of corrosive material. The situation caused law enforcement to reroute traffic to Highway 30 near Brady at mile marker 199 and at mile marker 179 near North Platte.

The accident caused Interstate 80 to be closed for quite some time. At Monday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting, discussion on the accident came up and how to best handle situations similar in nature, moving forward.

“The trucking companies are responsible for that clean-up and they had arranged with one entity to clean up and they didn’t show. Either they couldn’t handle the project or didn’t want to but they didn’t let anybody know. So that required closing the interstate for a longer period of time than what was really needed,” Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff said.

District One Commissioner Joe Hewgley and District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems will be working in partnership with Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers to address situations similar to the one that occurred earlier this month.

“We’ve had some discussions about how we’re going to proceed in the future as far as streamlining that sort of communication a whole lot better from the standpoint of getting the clean-up done a lot quicker than we saw in the last episode,” Chairman Woodruff said.

The discussion on the accident was brought up following a quarterly report from Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers.

