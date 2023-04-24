Semi crash that closed I-80 in April discussed at Lincoln County Commissioners Meeting

Semi crash that closed I-80 in April discussed at Lincoln County Commissioners Meeting
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 13 both directions of Interstate 80 near Maxwell were closed after a two-semi crash caused a leak of corrosive material. The situation caused law enforcement to reroute traffic to Highway 30 near Brady at mile marker 199 and at mile marker 179 near North Platte.

The accident caused Interstate 80 to be closed for quite some time. At Monday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting, discussion on the accident came up and how to best handle situations similar in nature, moving forward.

“The trucking companies are responsible for that clean-up and they had arranged with one entity to clean up and they didn’t show. Either they couldn’t handle the project or didn’t want to but they didn’t let anybody know. So that required closing the interstate for a longer period of time than what was really needed,” Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff said.

District One Commissioner Joe Hewgley and District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems will be working in partnership with Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers to address situations similar to the one that occurred earlier this month.

“We’ve had some discussions about how we’re going to proceed in the future as far as streamlining that sort of communication a whole lot better from the standpoint of getting the clean-up done a lot quicker than we saw in the last episode,” Chairman Woodruff said.

The discussion on the accident was brought up following a quarterly report from Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized
North Platte hosted its annual Canteen Crawl on Saturday, but with a red and green twist.
North Platte Hosts Canteen Crawl: Christmas Edition
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

Latest News

MEGA Gymnastics 2023 team
Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy finishes with 12 medals at Regionals
Great Plains Health
Great Plains Health reaffirms commitment to local housing
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green tours UNL WREC Monday.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Greens tours statewide campuses and programs
KNOP Weather Outlook 4-24-2023
Cooler than average temps with shower chances this week