Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported

Highway 30 crash in Lincoln County near Maxwell
Highway 30 crash in Lincoln County near Maxwell(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of North Platte on Highway 30 near mile marker 174.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and closed Highway 30 for about an hour while the scene of the accident was investigated.

According to a social media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department; a preliminary investigation showed an eastbound Nissan Altima crossed the center line while maneuvering a curve in the road. The Nissan struck a westbound Chevrolet pickup essentially in the driver’s side tire area. Both vehicles were totaled because of the accident and were towed away.

The driver of the Nissan was a juvenile who was believed to be suffering from a medical issue. Both drivers were attended to by North Platte Rescue for non-life-threatening injuries. Drugs and Alcohol were not a factor, and all drivers were buckled up, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized
North Platte hosted its annual Canteen Crawl on Saturday, but with a red and green twist.
North Platte Hosts Canteen Crawl: Christmas Edition
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

Latest News

MEGA Gymnastics 2023 team
Midwest Elite Gymnastics Academy finishes with 12 medals at Regionals
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss the 2023 first quarter report from Region 51 Emergency...
Semi crash that closed I-80 in April discussed at Lincoln County Commissioners Meeting
Great Plains Health
Great Plains Health reaffirms commitment to local housing
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green tours UNL WREC Monday.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Greens tours statewide campuses and programs
KNOP Weather Outlook 4-24-2023
Cooler than average temps with shower chances this week