Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of North Platte on Highway 30 near mile marker 174.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and closed Highway 30 for about an hour while the scene of the accident was investigated.

According to a social media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department; a preliminary investigation showed an eastbound Nissan Altima crossed the center line while maneuvering a curve in the road. The Nissan struck a westbound Chevrolet pickup essentially in the driver’s side tire area. Both vehicles were totaled because of the accident and were towed away.

The driver of the Nissan was a juvenile who was believed to be suffering from a medical issue. Both drivers were attended to by North Platte Rescue for non-life-threatening injuries. Drugs and Alcohol were not a factor, and all drivers were buckled up, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.