Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

She says she's glad they had that last special memory together. (Source: KTRK/Family photos/Houston Police/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A Taylor Swift fan was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from her concert in Houston early Saturday morning, according to police and family members.

Houston police said Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister were having car trouble on the way home from the concert at NRG Stadium.

Police said their vehicle became disabled on the main lanes of the freeway. Lewis, who was driving, got out of the vehicle and attempted to push it from behind while his sister stayed in the car.

Police said Lewis and the car were then struck by an oncoming vehicle. Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to their father Steve Lewis, the sister sustained only minor bruises and scrapes.

“His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts,” Steve Lewis wrote in a public Facebook post.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Jacob Lewis was identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34. Houston police said Hayes did not stop and fled the scene. However, he was followed by another driver until he eventually came to a stop and then attempted to flee on foot, police said.

Houston police said Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, is charged with felony driving while intoxicated...
Houston police said Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, is charged with felony driving while intoxicated (3rd offense) and failure to stop and render aid.(Houston Police Department)

Officers eventually took Hayes into custody. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Houston police said Hayes is charged with felony driving while intoxicated (3rd offense) and failure to stop and render aid.

Steve Lewis said his son was set to begin his sophomore year in the musical theater program at Sam Houston State University this fall.

His father went on to write that Jacob Lewis loved theater, choir, dance, video games, books and music.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Jacob Lewis’ funeral.

Fellow Taylor Swift fans appear to be donating in waves of $13, the singer’s favorite number. Many are also commenting, “long live,” which is a reference to one of her songs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to Power Board
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say
One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized

Latest News

Prosecutors say Momeni drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him over dispute related to the...
Cash App founder killed: Suspect pleads not guilty
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden...
Chief Justice Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Japanese company: ‘High probability’ lander crashed on moon
FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at...
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport