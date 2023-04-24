Tigers finish strong at the 2023 Golf Invite with Sailors following close behind on leaderboard

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 Paxton Golf Invite was held this week. According to Paxton Consolidated Schools Activities Director Scott Jorgensen, no team scores were kept. Paxton’s Jacob Holzfaster used the Keith County home-field advantage to his favor to come out in first place in the tournament. Holfaster’s teammate Ethan Hardin finished in fourth place with a score of 85. Fellow Tigers Noah Coppersmith finished in ninth with a score of 93 and Kathleen McMillan-Peters finished in tenth place with a score of 95.

Sutherland’s Ryker Copeland was on Holzfaster’s heels finishing in second place with a score of 77, just a stroke behind first place. Teammate Harmon Johnson finished in 11th place with a score of 95, while Grady Dempcy finished in 12th with an identical score. Chayce Crump finished in 98 for the Sailors and Kason Bruns finished in 15th with a score of 102.

Wallace’s Matt Lundgrin finished with a score of 89 which was solid enough for an eight-place finish. Full results can be found below.

2023 Paxton Invite Results:

1 Jacob Holzfaster Paxton 77 2 Ryker Copeland Sutherland 78 3 Wade Dodge Garden Co. 86 4 Ethan Hardin Paxton 86 5 Gavin Hunt Garden Co. 86 6 Montgomery Brown Garden Co. 87 7 Adam Hill Garden Co. 89 8 Matt Lundgrin Wallace 89 9 Noah Coppersmith Paxton 93 10 Kathleen McMillan-Peters Paxton 95 11 Harmon Johnson Sutherland 95 12 Grady Dempcy Sutherland 96 13 Quintin Koenen South Platte 97 14 Chayce Crump Sutherland 98 15 Kason Bruns Sutherland 102.

