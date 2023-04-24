UNL Chancellor Ronnie Greens tours statewide campuses and programs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green is touring the state one final time before his retirement in June.

Green is visiting university facilities and programs as part of his farewell tour.

His first stop was UNL’s West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte. He visited with staff to thank them for their continued cutting edge research advancements.

“The research work that we do, particularly in agricultural and food systems is amongst the very best in the world,” Green said. “We’re well-known internationally and in Nebraska and we’re very fortunate that we have that spread throughout the state because we have a very diverse state.”

Green also mentioned graduation rates have gone up 11 percent and the institution will once again graduate a record number of graduates in May.

Green says in the last four of the last six years, the university has graduated students in historic numbers.

