3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump

A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the area of the gas pumps at the QuikTrip.(City of Derby)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a 3-year-old girl died and a woman suffered critical injuries in a crash at a QuikTrip gas station that caused an explosion.

The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Monday at a QuikTrip gas station in Derby, Kansas. Police said a vehicle traveling on Meadowlark Road left the street and, for an unknown reason, careened into the gas station’s parking lot, where it hit a car parked at a gas pump.

The collision knocked over the gas pump, causing an explosion. A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the area of the gas pumps.

Police confirmed a 3-year-old girl died and a woman suffered critical injuries in the incident, according to KWCH.

Anthony Mockry had just left QuikTrip when he heard a popping sound and saw flames rapidly spreading, even feeling the heat from the fire in his truck.

“I was several hundred feet (away). There were people running around the periphery. It was so hot you could not get anywhere close to where the fire was,” Mockry said.

Police said the man driving the vehicle that left the road was cooperating with officers. As the investigation continued, QuikTrip and part of Meadowlark Road were closed.

