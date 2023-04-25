Bling Glamour By Nicole opens 6th location in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A Kansas based boutique is now calling North Platte’s newest mall home.

Bling Glamour By Nicole opened its door last Tuesday at District 177. It features women’s clothing, shoes and Kendra Scott jewelry.

The boutique has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. North Platte is the 26th location for founder and CEO Nicole Campos.

“Our first location was in Kearney and we had a lot of customers coming from North Platte over the years, so when we heard about this new development we’ve been so excited,” Campos said. “The outpouring from the community has been amazing, people have really been excited to have us and we love being there.”

Other Nebraska locations also include, Hastings, Columbus, Fremont, and Lincoln.

Bling Glamour By Nicole is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can also shop online at blingglamour.com.

