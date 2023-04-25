Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-The Spring, ”spring” continues Tuesday into Wednesday, with rain and cooler temperatures Tuesday, with a break from this Wednesday.

With an area of low pressure and cold front moving through the area Tuesday, this will increase the moisture around here in the form of clouds and rain chances across the region. Highs will be cooler than what we saw Monday, with values in the 40s and 50s with winds out of the east southeast with speeds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph in some locations. The amount of rainfall during the day will be between generally a .10 to .25 of an inch of rain with locally higher totals. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 30s and 40s with lingering rain chances.

Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Wednesday, we will see a pause from the rain for the most part with some isolated showers possible early Wednesday. Then from there, the clouds will clear some and this will grant the area with warmer temperatures, which will be in the 60s. This warming trend will continue into Thursday, with highs in the 70s, ahead of the next cold front. This cold front will give us another opportunity of shower activity, and the amount of rain and coverage could be more widespread. Cooler temperatures into the day Friday with clearing skies, which will leak into the weekend. Highs during this time will increase from the 50s Friday into the 60s and 70s during the weekend.

An intermission from the rain on Wednesday with milder temps (Andre Brooks)

