Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-The Spring, ”spring” continues Tuesday into Wednesday, with rain and cooler temperatures Tuesday, with a break from this Wednesday.

With an area of low pressure and cold front moving through the area Tuesday, this will increase the moisture around here in the form of clouds and rain chances across the region. Highs will be cooler than what we saw Monday, with values in the 40s and 50s with winds out of the east southeast with speeds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph in some locations. The amount of rainfall during the day will be between generally a .10 to .25 of an inch of rain with locally higher totals. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 30s and 40s with lingering rain chances.

Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday
Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Wednesday, we will see a pause from the rain for the most part with some isolated showers possible early Wednesday. Then from there, the clouds will clear some and this will grant the area with warmer temperatures, which will be in the 60s. This warming trend will continue into Thursday, with highs in the 70s, ahead of the next cold front. This cold front will give us another opportunity of shower activity, and the amount of rain and coverage could be more widespread. Cooler temperatures into the day Friday with clearing skies, which will leak into the weekend. Highs during this time will increase from the 50s Friday into the 60s and 70s during the weekend.

An intermission from the rain on Wednesday with milder temps
An intermission from the rain on Wednesday with milder temps(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to Power Board
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say
One person was taken to the hospital after striking a semi truck Saturday afternoon.
Two crashes at same intersection leaves one person hospitalized

Latest News

Weather Lesson 4-25-2023
Weather Lesson 4-25-2023
KNOP Weather Outlook 4-24-2023
Cooler than average temps with shower chances this week
Light precipitation expected for the day Tuesday
Mild temperatures with quiet conditions Monday; Cooler and wetter conditions in store Tuesday
Picture of the day 4-24-2023
Picture of the day 4-24-2023