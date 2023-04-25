Female Republican governors launch ‘Real Woman’ koozies, parodying Bud Light campaign

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,”...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,” with photos of herself, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.(@@KimReynoldsIA/Twitter)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRG/Gray News) – A handful of Republican governors are promoting a pack of koozies in an apparent parody of Bud Light’s cans that were a part of a controversial LGBTQ+ campaign.

On Sunday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders began selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,” with photos of herself, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

The koozies come after Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev received criticism from conservative groups in response to a partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Under the partnership, the company produced Bud Light cans with Mulvaney’s face on them.

The Associated Press reports the company’s marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid, who oversaw the partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney, is taking a leave of absence after the pushback turned into calls for boycotts.

The “Real Woman” koozies are available on Huckabee-Sanders’ website in packs of two for $15.

In a tweet with a promotional video for the koozies, Huckabee-Sanders wrote, “Real women don’t have to fake it.” She followed up with another tweet, writing, “We like our beer cold, not woke.”

Reynolds shared an image of the koozies in a tweet, writing, “Woke Corporations are trying to change who WE are!”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Noem and Ivey had not publicly promoted the koozies.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday
Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to Power Board

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Judge raps Trump for ‘inappropriate’ post on rape suit trial
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker faces crucial vote by legislature
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes