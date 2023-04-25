Grand Island kidnapping suspect to face separate assault charge in trial court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the suspects in the January kidnapping of three small children is now also going to trial court on additional charges that he pulled a shank on a jail cellmate.

A judge Tuesday found probable cause to send 17-year-old Jozef McAllister of Hastings to district court for possible trial for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and assault by a confined person. An arraignment hearing is scheduled May 17. At arraignment, a suspect typically pleads guilty or not guilty to the charges faced.

Court records indicate the cellmate, a fellow juvenile, said McAllister pulled a homemade sharp-edged instrument commonly known as a shank on March 1. McAllister then set the shank behind him and said he would kill the cellmate if he tried to take it. The cellmate then said McAllister punched him several times in the face.

McAllister is one two teenagers arrested on Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children ages 5, 1, and seven months old. Two of those children were later abandoned in a pickup truck and the third, the seven-month old baby, was left on the deck of a rural Hall County farmhouse in freezing temperatures.

McAllister faces nine felony charges in connection with the kidnapping. A request to move that case to juvenile court was denied last week. McAllister’s trial on the kidnapping related charges is scheduled June 12.

The other teen suspect in the kidnapping case, 18-year-old Tate Wolfe of Kearney, also faces nine felony charges. His trial is scheduled July 10.

