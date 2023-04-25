Governor Pillen signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen held signed LB 77 Constitutional Carry into Nebraska law Tuesday afternoon.

The new law, which takes effect in September, allows people 21 and older to carry their guns hidden in their clothing or car without having to pay $100 for a concealed carry permit or take a gun safety course. A federal background check is still required to buy a gun in Nebraska.

The law will take effect in September.

“Signing this bill upholds the promise I made to voters to protect our constitutional rights and promote commonsense, conservative values,” Governor Pillen said. “I appreciate the hard work of those senators who supported this legislation, and particularly that of Sen. Brewer who led this charge and carried it through to the end.”

Pillen was joined by Senator Tom Brewer, the bill’s introducer, and other state senators.

“Nebraskans should not have to pay the government a fee or ask permission for constitutional rights,” Senator Brewer said. “This bill finally delivers on the promises in Nebraska and United States constitutions. I am proud to help Nebraska join twenty-six of our sister states in removing this obstacle to the right to keep and bear arms.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.