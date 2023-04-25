Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A motorcyclist in Illinois was killed after he veered off a road while trying to avoid a deer.

Investigating officials said 34-year-old Kenneth Kelley Jr. was traveling north on Springfield Avenue in Rockford around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders arrived at the crash site and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday
Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to Power Board

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child