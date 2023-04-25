North Platte Public Library cuts ribbon on new elevator

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday, North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher and North Platte Public Library Director Sky Seery cut the ribbon on the new elevator at the library.

Mayor Kelliher says the elevator at the library broke down in November of 2021, diligent work was conducted by City staff and ultimately the conclusion was reached that it would be necessary to purchase a new elevator for the Library.

“We see quite a bit of use with the elevator, rather it’s people with mobility issues or even just as a staff we’re hauling books up and down or materials up and down. So, it’s really a helpful thing to have in the building and it’s absolutely necessary. We’re just really excited and thankful to the City for making this possible and we’re glad to welcome everyone again,” Library Director Sky Seery said.

The second floor of the North Platte Public Library features the young adult section, the local history area, along with computer stations. The library is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional information can be found on the City of North Platte’s Website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.