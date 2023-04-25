Spring allergy season has arrived

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Seasonal allergies are allergy symptoms that occur at certain times of the year, typically when allergens and different types of pollens are released into the air.

Great Plains Health Physicians Assistant Stacey Coppersmith said that it’s not uncommon for seasonal allergies to start a little earlier than they have this year. “Some people are just finally starting to notice that their symptoms are allergy related. It can unfortunately progress and worsen throughout the remainder of the spring season, especially with these high pollen counts and high wind volumes. Those that live out in the country might be experiencing things a little earlier but now people living in the city are going to notice as well,” Coppersmith said.

According to Coppersmith, seasonal allergies often begin with a little nasal congestion and maybe some itchy and watery eyes and increased sneezing. In more significant cases, Coppersmith says individuals may experience a scratchy or sore throat with even a cough. “Unfortunately allergies can really start at any point in your life and can wax and wane through a life span. If you’ve never had allergies previously they can develop and it can be bad one season and better the next or bad year after year,” Coppersmith said.

Coppersmith says that allergies can begin developing at a young age. “We can see allergies developing in infants. I think when I mostly see parents starting to bring their children in is around the pre-school age when they’re starting to have to differentiate between the common cold and allergies. Drier air can increase the pollen counts and how much access we have to the pollen when it moved in the wind. So, you’ll see pollen counts damped temporarily with rain, and then of course they can increase after rain because things will pollinate more when they are well watered,” Coppersmith said.

Coppersmith believes that in general, the American population will notice an increased number of those suffering from allergies including an increase in the number of adolescents suffering as well.

