University of Lincoln Chancellor gives farewell tour speech at Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center

University of Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green speaks to staff at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center(Travis Morris)
By Travis Morris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The University of Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green is doing a farewell tour across the state before he retires in June.

On Tuesday, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green spoke at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center about his time as chancellor, and what he hopes for the future of the university. This speech will as well be Green’s last time visiting the PREEC.

“Its great to be out and be able to see our folks across the state and talking with them a little bit about those last 13 years and what that’s been like,” commented Green.

Green highlighted the university has been able to accomplish higher graduation rates, increased student enrollment, and as well as what research has been able to be completed. He as well looked into the future to speak about the chancellor search and how the process is nearing its final steps.

Green will be speaking at the UNL graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies on May 19 and 20 with him set to retire at the end of June or when is successor is in place to allow for a seamless leadership transition.

if people have questions about the speech or about the PREEC, it can be contacted at 308-632-1230.

