‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, June 23, 2012 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)(Todd Williamson | Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – A longtime star of the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless” announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eric Braeden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.

When Braeden noticed he had to urinate frequently, he went to see a doctor and that visit led to his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he hopes his transparency spurs other men to be screened.

Braeden said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed.

He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

