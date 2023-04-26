Athlete of the Week: Tad Dimmit

Tad Dimmitt: Athlete of the Week
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Tad Dimmit is KNOP’s athlete of the week. He is one of the leaders of Sandhills Valley’s track and field program and currently does the shot put and the discus field events.

Dimmit was a state champion last year and got the opportunity to compete at the national level last year as well. His love of the sport came from his cousin who ran track but with Dimmit not having the same physique as him going to a track meet while he was in middle school where he participated in the softball throw and from their he found his calling. Starting off with the shot put he started to fall in love with the discus as well. “Junior high I started throwing the disc watch tons, YouTube videos and went from there,” Dimmit said.

With his repetition and his constant research to better himself, he started to pass on that information in the role of a leader.

“I saw a huge jump in his leadership role, not only for our athletes but also the surrounding athletes, which means he’s always helping everybody out and trying to coach them up,” Head Coach Renee Connell said about Dimmit.

Being a leader is something that Dimmit takes a lot of pride in as well. “I really like to share my experience as a thrower traveling across the country, so I have lots of tips to help other people get as far as they can and keep them out of their own heads, and I just love to help people and share my experience,” Dimmit mentioned.

This year he looks to repeat as state champion in the shot put, but he is also looking to become state champion in the discus.

