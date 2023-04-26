Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better partner’

During their anniversary party, the original Bible and cake topper from their 1948 wedding were on display. (WJAR via CNN)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island couple celebrating three quarters of a century together are still as in love and having as much fun as they had at the start of their marriage.

Family and friends gathered Monday at the Cranston Diner to honor 95-year-old Ann and 98-year-old Robert Gorman. The husband and wife have been by one another’s side for the last 75 years.

“The love is just unheard of from everybody here,” said the couple’s daughter, Cheryl Nersesian. “Family means everything to them.”

After returning home from World War II, Army veteran Robert Gorman met his future wife while working at a mill in Providence, Rhode Island. For him, it was love at first sight – but not for her.

“I told him to get lost,” Ann Gorman said.

But Robert Gorman was persistent, and finally, the two went out to dinner. Two years later, on April 24, 1948, they were married at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. The rest is history.

“[It’s] our 75th anniversary,” Robert Gorman said. “I think it’s wonderful. She put up with me.”

“I’m thinking of going back and doing it over again,” Ann Gorman said.

The couple have two biological children and an adoptive son. Nersesian, their 72-year-old daughter, says her family didn’t have a lot of money, but they were rich in other ways.

“They definitely lean on each other for strength,” Nersesian said. “To be my age and have both my parents, it’s unheard of. People can’t believe it. It’s amazing. It really is.”

The Gormans say there’s really no secret to their success, but sarcasm and laughter have helped in more ways than one. They also say they don’t believe in going to bed angry.

“We used to argue every morning, and then, we’d make up every night,” Ann Gorman said.

During their anniversary party, the original Bible and cake topper from their 1948 wedding were on display.

Amidst all the celebration, the couple agree that the sweetest thing of all has been a love like theirs.

“I’m a very lucky guy,” Robert Gorman said. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner. No way in the world would I find a better girl than her.”

“It was a pleasure, really,” Ann Gorman said.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday
Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to Power Board

Latest News

FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy
Mamie Ellis, a College Station resident almost lost her home after her mortgage company claimed...
Woman narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown
A third Little Free Library location was installed at the North Platte Area Children's Museum...
Third ‘Little Free Library’ location installed in North Platte
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise