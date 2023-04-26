Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. (KCAL, KCBS, LA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man has been accused of falsely claiming to be a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of people, offering treatment for serious medical conditions including cancer, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. Available records did not list an attorney who could speak on the 44-year-old’s behalf.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical in the North Hollywood neighborhood. The clinic conducts blood tests and offers treatment for conditions including cancer and viral infections, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.(Source: LA County District Attorney, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

His arrest came after an undercover investigator received a consultation last November during which Gevorkian failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, the DA’s statement said.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Gevorkian was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday
Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to Power Board

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
State Sen. Joni Albrecht reads from notes about her Legislative Bill 626, a bill that would ban...
Nebraska AG’s opinion says abortion bill wouldn’t put doctors at risk of a crime
Police say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked and injured three TSA officers at a checkpoint...
Woman arrested after attacking, biting TSA officer at airport checkpoint
protect yourself from fraud
With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion