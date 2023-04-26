Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl

A former nurse at CHI Health Saint Elizabeth is wanted by law enforcement according to court documents.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
An arrest warrant filed this week in Lancaster County Court accuses 35-year-old Krista Lierz of using her position to steal doses of fentanyl over two months in 2022.

Law enforcement was tipped off about the issue by someone who worked at CHI with Lierz, court documents said that person submitted a report to the Nebraska State Patrol about the missing items.

Court documents outline how Lierz is accused of having a “noteworthy” amount of fentanyl unaccounted for during her time at work.

Court documents allege Lierz signed out 250 doses in May and June of 2022, and investigators found paperwork problems in 55 of those sign outs.

Documents said she denied using or stealing the drugs but later tested positive for fentanyl the same day she resigned from CHI Health.

Authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

North Platte Public Library cuts ribbon on new elevator
