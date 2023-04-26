GRAPHIC: Officer hit by car while helping stranded driver

GRAPHIC WARNING: The driver accused of hitting the officer is facing numerous charges. (ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a police officer with her car. That officer is now recovering at home.

Patrolman Connor Boyle, 25, was helping the driver of a broken-down vehicle Saturday night on a highway in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey. As Boyle stood on the side of the road, talking with the driver, another car hit him, his patrol car and the disabled vehicle.

Police say the driver that hit Boyle did not stop but instead left the scene.

Boyle was able to radio for help. Paramedics quickly arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspected driver, identified as 52-year-old Rachel Glatt, at her home in East Windsor. She is facing numerous charges, including second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police Chief Michael Polaski announced Monday on Facebook that Boyle was released from the hospital and will continue healing at home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The police chief also said this incident should remind drivers that if they see a stopped officer in the roadway, they are required by law to move over a lane. The state enacted the New Jersey Move Over Law in 2009.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

