Husker fans crash ticket website for ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tickets for ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’ went on sale to the public Wednesday morning, and shortly after they went live, chaos ensued in-person and online.

Many people experienced long wait times in a queue while waiting to buy tickets for the August volleyball match in Memorial Stadium.

Husker Volleyball posted a tweet saying the ticket site was experiencing high volume traffic leading to delays and issues online.

At the ticket office near memorial stadium, only around 10 people were able to purchase tickets in-person before the delays started.

As of Wednesday afternoon, limited tickets remain in the south stadium seats and obstructed view seats elsewhere.

⚠️ Husker Nation's doing Husker Nation things:



We're experiencing high volume traffic on our ticket site so please be patient.



We are working to open up additional seats now. — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) April 26, 2023

