Medal of Honor recipient’s remains ID’d 73 years after Korea

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife...
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army corporal killed during the Korean War have been identified 73 years after he was declared missing and was awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery, U.S. and South Korean officials said Wednesday.

Luther H. Story of Buena Vista, Georgia was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military award for his actions during an intense attack by the North Korean army on Sept. 1, 1950.

U.S. officials said that Story “fearlessly stood in the middle of the road, throwing grenades into the truck. Out of grenades, he crawled to his squad, gathered up additional grenades, and again attacked the vehicle.”

He was wounded in action and stayed behind so that his company could get to safety.

“When last seen he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault,” U.S. officials said.

Story’s remains could not be identified, and Gen. Omar Bradley presented Story’s father the Medal of Honor at a Pentagon ceremony in 1951. The corporal was declared unrecoverable — his remains still missing — on Jan. 16, 1954.

In June 2021, 652 people killed in the Korean War were disinterred and using, DNA, dental and anthropological analysis on the human remains, discovered Story’s remains.

“The supreme sacrifice and heroism of Corporal Luther Story is illustrative of the freedom, security, and prosperity the South Korean people have today,” the White House and Republic of Korea said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit. On Tuesday evening, Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, made an evening stop to the Korean War Memorial with Biden and first lady Jill Biden. They participated in a wreath-laying ceremony next to the memorial’s Pool of Remembrance. While they were there, the leaders met with Story’s living relative, his niece Judy Wade and her spouse Joseph Wade.

Both nations continue to work to identify all missing soldiers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday
Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday
Rancher Rusty Kemp poses near grazing cattle on his Pioneer Ranch in this undated photo...
Governor Pillen appoints Sustainable Beef founder to Power Board

Latest News

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit