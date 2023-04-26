A mix of clouds and sunshine with warmer temperatures Wednesday; Shower and thunderstorm chances return with even milder air Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a somewhat and cool day Tuesday, conditions will warm up during the days Wednesday into Thursday with rain and thunderstorm chances returning by Thursday.

As high pressure is centered in the Ohio Valley, this will continue to push in a southerly flow and this grant us warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s with partly cloudy skies Wednesday with light winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 30s and 40s with some clearing skies and the winds will remain calm during the nighttime hours on Wednesday.

During the day Thursday, conditions will become more cloudy with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening hours with a cold front approaching the area. Temperatures ahead of the cold front will be in the 60s and 70s with winds increasing around 10 to 20 mph. The amount of rainfall that is expected during the day Thursday will be between a .25 to .50 inch of rain with locally higher amounts. Temperatures drop down into the 50s Friday with leftover rain showers in the morning hours. Clearing and warming trend will resume late Friday into early next week, where highs will climb into the 60s and 70s with sunny to mainly sunny conditions.

