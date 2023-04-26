Ogallala’s Gager signs with Hastings College

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala senior Jeron Gager officially signed with the Hastings College Broncos on Tuesday to play basketball at the school in 2023-24.

Gager helped to lead the Indians to a third place finish at the 2023 State Basketball Championships in Lincoln in March, finishing the season 28-1.

“The Coaches, Rairdon and Samualson are really good,” said Gager, “and they trusted in me, and it’s close to home to so family can come and watch, and that’s mostly why.”

Gager said that this is a dream come true, playing college basketball has been on his radar since third grade, and he is excited to get to work with the team this fall.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.