NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, according to NBC News, and it has been taking the community by storm. The North Platte Pickleball organization are getting the youth involved in the sport early with their Pickleball Youth Clinic. The youth clinic teaches those that attend the fundamentals of the sport and give kids the opportunity to stay active with an activity the whole family can do.

“Pickle ball is a sport that any age can do in all families, and I think it’s just great that any age family can do it because it’s a family sport and get out there and do it. We are hosting our four day tournament in June and the kids Can play in the tournament that we have and we have prizes and stuff for that,” North Platte Pickleball President Megan Huddle said.

The youth clinic has been running every Wednesday, and there are two more dates available: May 5 and May 12. Sessions are an hour long and they only cost $5.

For more information, you can visit their website, and you can sign up for the PFA Roundup Tournament, which runs from June 8–11th.

