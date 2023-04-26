Third ‘Little Free Library’ location installed in North Platte

A third Little Free Library location was installed at the North Platte Area Children's Museum...
A third Little Free Library location was installed at the North Platte Area Children's Museum Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Apr. 26, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland Bank wrapped up its Project Blank initiative this week with the installation of the Little Free Library at the North Platte Area Children’s Museum.

The location is the third location for North Platte. It gives kids and adults access to books at no cost.

“We had a PaperPie representative do a book party so we have about $250 worth of free books from PaperPie coming in so those will be brand new books to stock the library,” said Evonne Keck, Nebraskaland Bank Public Relations Coordinator. “So just as the weeks go on, we’re going to have more and new exciting books so make sure to come back and explore it as many times as you like.”

The books will be replaced often. However, if you would like to donate books, you can do so by dropping them off at the bank or at the children’s museum. To find a Little Free Library location go to littlefreelibrary.org.

