Woman found guilty of stealing more than $400K from her mother with dementia

An Oregon woman has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two...
An Oregon woman has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.(Vesnaandjic/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her older mother.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Nicole Marie Stevens was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. She received a 29-month prison sentence on Friday.

The district attorney’s office said Stevens stole more than $400,000 from her mother who had dementia in 2020 and by February 2021 she had spent $325,000 of the money.

Officials said Stevens was cleared to use the money for her mother’s care from a power of attorney agreement but there was no evidence that the cash was used for such needs.

According to the DA, Stevens had checked her mother into a care facility in November 2020 and claimed that her mother had enough money to pay for end-of-life care. However, two months later, Stevens informed the facility that her mother was “out of money.”

The district attorney’s office said Stevens had purchased a $24,500 vehicle on that same day, bringing the balance of her mother’s saving account to $5.64.

Stevens had no prior criminal history, but the district attorney’s office said her prison sentence is mandatory because the actions are considered elder abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPTV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Late Sunday morning the Lincoln County 911 Center advised of a head-on two-vehicle west of...
Sunday collision near North Platte closes Highway 30, no serious injuries reported
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Generally light rainfall amounts during the day Tuesday
Cooler with clouds and rain for Tuesday; A break from the rain with slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday
Bling Glamour By Nicole opened its doors last week at District 177.
Bling Glamour By Nicole opens 6th location in Nebraska

Latest News

Richard Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 killing of his former boss, Barry...
Okla. pardon board votes against recommending clemency for death row inmate
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge puts Missouri rule limiting transgender care on hold
KNOP Forecast Map 4-26-2023
T-Storms Thursday, followed by a brief cooldown
Jeff Steinbeck is leaving Hershey Schools for Blair Public Schools in 2023-24.
Hershey High School Principal Steinbeck enters final weeks with school
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit