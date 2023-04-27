4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Many medical providers have never seen a case like the 4-year-old's, which is why specialists say there was a delay in diagnosis.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 4-year-old Iowa girl is recovering from a rare type of brain cancer that specialists found after she began experiencing several strange symptoms.

In most ways, Scarlette Wheelock is like any other 4-year-old: she loves her stuffed toys, coloring and spending time with her mom. But unlike most 4-year-olds, she is recovering from brain cancer.

Her mother, Ashley Huebner, visited many different doctors after Scarlette started experiencing mysterious symptoms. She would get sick every morning, was unable to swallow food and her face began drooping.

Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she started experiencing mysterious symptoms. She would get sick every morning, was unable to swallow food and her face began drooping.(Source: Family photos, KCRG via CNN)

Unfortunately, doctors seemed baffled by Scarlette’s case.

“They just diagnosed her with acid reflux. And I’m like, ‘She’s 4, so that’s weird,” Huebner told KCRG. “At that point, I’m like, ‘What is going on?’”

That’s when the family was referred to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and Huebner’s worst fears were confirmed: Scarlette had a mass on her brain. It turned out to be a rare type of cancer.

“I was scared, but I knew I couldn’t show that because then she was going to get scared,” the mother said.

Many medical providers have never seen a case like Scarlette’s, which is why the team who treated her says there was a delay in diagnosis. In her unique case, a team of specialists acted fast to remove the tumor.

“All members of our team have their area of expertise, and we work together to come up with the best way to take care of our patients,” said Dr. Maggie Seblani, a hematologist-oncologist.

Huebner was grateful for the team.

“I never felt like I had to be thrown around different places. They all just came to me,” she said.

Scarlette’s tumor is now 70% gone and continues to shrink, thanks to the fast actions of the specialists. It’s a positive outcome that until this time last year, her mom wasn’t sure was possible.

