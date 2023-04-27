Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

