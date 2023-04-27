City of North Platte CRA endorses Lakeview Housing Project and I-80 Exit 179 Project

By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two Lincoln County projects have advanced another round of government Thursday morning, as the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority unanimously endorsed a resolution recommending the North Platte City Council approve the redevelopment plan and cost-benefit analysis for the second phase of the Lakeview Apartment Development.

The North Platte CRA also granted similar approval for the redevelopment contract with the Wilkinson Company’s I-80 Exit 179 project which is set to feature a truck stop, retail space, and restaurant.

“I think with the growth that we anticipate coming, these are very necessary. The truck traffic on that east exit will expand with the processing plant completion. As well as the housing needs, we’ve talked about that many times and so this really fills a need. The investors on both should be really thanked and applauded for their efforts in North Platte,” Greg Wilke, Chairman of the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority, said.

The second phase of the Lakeview Apartment Development will be discussed at the North Platte City Council meeting this coming Tuesday according to City Administrator Lane Groseth. The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

