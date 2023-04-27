CUTE: Zoo welcomes new white-faced baby monkey

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.(Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland-area zoo announced the birth of a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared photos of its newest and youngest resident on Thursday.

WOIO reports the not-yet-named baby is the third successful birth for parents Lopez and Luis.

“Baby Saki monkeys love to hang onto mom in their early stages,” a zoo spokesperson shared. “So be sure to look closely on your next visit.”

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ohio seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinbeck is leaving Hershey Schools for Blair Public Schools in 2023-24.
Hershey High School Principal Steinbeck enters final weeks with school
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker fans crash ticket website for ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Gager sits with fellow seniors at his signing day celebration.
Ogallala’s Gager signs with Hastings College

Latest News

FILE - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort...
3 US Army soldiers killed after 2 helicopters crash in Alaska
Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.
Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife suspected affair
Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.
Brian Walshe arraigned in wife's murder
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say