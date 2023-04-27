District 177 apartments ready to open along with new businesses coming to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District 177′s Heartland Flats apartments are on track to start letting residents move in this weekend, with new businesses planning to come to town.

Residents on the second floor of the south building can start moving into their units starting Sunday, April 30. Residents on upper floors in the south tower will be able to move in within the next few weeks, pending an elevator inspection.

Some businesses in the building have offered help for the new tenants with moving into the building.

District 177 also had another big announcement, a Five Below is coming to North Platte. This confirms many rumors that have been in the work.

Development director, Rachel Glock, told KNOP that she would be able to announce more businesses that plan to move into the complex in the coming weeks and months.

