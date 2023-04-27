Escaped Mississippi detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run

This combination photo shows, from left, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and...
This combination photo shows, from left, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRING VALLEY, Texas (WLBT/Gray News) - One of the four escapees from a Mississippi jail was captured in Texas on Thursday.

The inmate, Jerry Raynes, was seen on surveillance footage at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas, on Sunday after escaping from the Raymond Detention Center. Spring Valley was also the site of his arrest.

Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody. He also escaped from the Hinds County Work Center nearly two years ago.

Jerry Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody.
Jerry Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody.(Sheriff Tyree Jones)

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Raynes’ arrest in August 2021 after he “willfully, intentionally, knowingly and feloniously” left the work center.

He will be held in Texas until his extradition back to Mississippi, wrote Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones in a tweet confirming his capture.

The arrest of Raynes comes a day after another Raymond Detention Center escapee, Dylan Arrington, died in a house fire during a standoff in Leake County, Mississippi, on Wednesday.

After escaping the jail over the weekend, Arrington was accused of stealing a motorcycle, wrecking that motorcycle, and killing a pastor who pulled over along the side of the road to help him in south Jackson.

He was also accused of shooting a Leake County investigator during the Wednesday standoff. That investigator is said to be in good condition.

The two other escapees, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, remain on the run.

