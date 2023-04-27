Hershey High School Principal Steinbeck enters final weeks with school

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey High School Principal Jeff Steinbeck recently accepted a new position with Blair Public Schools for the 2023-24 school year, leaving Hershey after 8 years as Principal.

Steinbeck says the move opens up opportunities to become a superintendent in the future, while also keeping his family together.

”Our daughter is going to college next year at Concordia,” said Steinbeck, “so it puts us closer to her, our son plays a lot of basketball down in Omaha, and then for me to grow professionally, for my wife to have some professional opportunities, the Omaha area just seemed to be right.”

Jordan Cudney has been named as the new Principal for Hershey’s grades 7-12, Cudney served as Activities Director for the school previously.

