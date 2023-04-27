Isolated Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday; Cooler with more sunshine Friday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The potential exist for strong to severe storms Thursday, with cooler air and clearer skies on the horizon for the day Friday.

A cold front is looking to our north and this cold front will be pushing into the area as we enter Thursday Afternoon into the Evening. Ahead of the front, warm air will be building into the area, providing the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and the energy for shower and thunderstorm activity during the day. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. A marginal risk of severe weather encompasses the Panhandle and Western and Central Greater Nebraska, including North Platte and Scottsbluff. Damaging winds of 50 to 60 mph are the main issue with these strong storms. The amount of rainfall expected with these storms will be between a .10 to .25 of an inch with locally higher amounts in stronger storms. Winds outside the storms will be on the breezy side of 10 to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s with all storms coming to an end by midnight and the winds will increase around 20 to 40 mph.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday
Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday(Andre Brooks)

In the wake of the cold front Friday, temperatures will decrease into the 50s with clearing skies and the winds will be on the gusty side, with values in the 20 to 30 mph range, with gusts around 40 to 50 mph. These winds will continue into our weekend, with highs bouncing back up into the 60s and 70s with plentiful sunshine for those weekend plans.

Cooler and with more sun during the day Friday
Cooler and with more sun during the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

