Little league officials implement new rule to crack down on umpire abuse

Deptford Township Little League is trying out a new rule: if you fight with the umps during a game, you have to umpire three games before you’re allowed back as a spectator. (Source: WPVI, TWITTER, STEPHEN SALYERS, CNN, Twitter/Stephen Salyers)
By Trish Hartman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – A new rule is being implemented for a little league organization in New Jersey to cut down on spectators fighting with volunteer umpires.

Officials with the Deptford Township Little League say some parents or spectators yell at the umpires for calls they don’t like.

“They think that the call was bad, which always amazes me that they can see a strike better over there than the umpire can right there one foot in back of them,” league president Don Bozzuffi said.

It’s gotten so bad that two volunteer umpires have quit in the past week.

“They’re coming here, they’re being abused, they don’t need that. So they’re walking away,” Bozzuffi said.

“It’s bad sportsmanship but also a lot of times teaches like winning is everything rather than like playing hard competing,” said Pop Little, who played football through high school and college.

This season, Deptford Township Little League is trying out a new rule: if you fight with the umps during a game, you have to umpire three games before you’re allowed back as a spectator.

“The main purpose is not for them to be able to call a baseball game and for them to see what’s going on out here. It’s not that easy,” Bozzuffi said.

A lot of parents said they like the idea.

“But if the parents are going to be sitting there yelling the whole entire game, they might as well use the energy like out on the field,” parent Kateland Tokley said.

Officials said they’re trying to keep it a positive experience for the kids.

“They’re not baseball players, they’re children. So always keep that in the back of your mind and let them play,” Bozzuffi said.

