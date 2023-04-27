MNAC Conference Track Meet

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -South Loup hosted the MNAC conference track meet Thursday evening, which consisted of all 10 MNAC schools. Here are the team results, starting with the girls.

Sandhills/Thedford finishes first with 92 points. South Loup came away second with 88 points. Mullen came in fourth with 64 points, Twin Loup finished fourth with 59 points, and Brady rounds out the top five for the girls with 58 points.

The boys results go as follows: South Loup wins with 118 points; Sandhills Valley finishes second with 112 points; Mullen finishes third with 74 points; Artrhu County finishes fourth with 62 points; and Twin Loup finishes fifth.

