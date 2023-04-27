North Platte business owners respond to tax increase

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 1, the city of North Platte’s sales taxes increased by half a cent, with the funds going towards improving aspects of the community.

The funds raised by the tax increase specifically fund projects like upgrades to the North Platte Recreation Center, Cody Pool, and a new skate park.

Business owners have found that these taxes haven’t hurt business, but customers have noticed them on larger purchases.

Shae Caldwell, owner of multiple local businesses, said that while customers sometimes notice the taxes, the money goes back into improving North Platte and is worth the cost.

“That brings a quality of life to our community that is immeasurable,” Caldwell said.

