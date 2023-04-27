North Platte business owners respond to tax increase

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 1, the city of North Platte’s sales taxes increased by half a cent, with the funds going towards improving aspects of the community.

The funds raised by the tax increase specifically fund projects like upgrades to the North Platte Recreation Center, Cody Pool, and a new skate park.

Business owners have found that these taxes haven’t hurt business, but customers have noticed them on larger purchases.

Shae Caldwell, owner of multiple local businesses, said that while customers sometimes notice the taxes, the money goes back into improving North Platte and is worth the cost.

“That brings a quality of life to our community that is immeasurable,” Caldwell said.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinbeck is leaving Hershey Schools for Blair Public Schools in 2023-24.
Hershey High School Principal Steinbeck enters final weeks with school
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker fans crash ticket website for ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Gager sits with fellow seniors at his signing day celebration.
Ogallala’s Gager signs with Hastings College
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers

Latest News

North Platte businesses respond to half cent sales tax increase
North Platte businesses respond to half cent sales tax increase
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
City of North Platte CRA endorses Lakeview Housing Project and I-80 Exit 179 Project
Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska.
Poultry owners encouraged to monitor flock for deadly bird flu
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out