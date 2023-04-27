Poultry owners encouraged to monitor flock for deadly bird flu

Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska.
Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska.(kbjr)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is reminding poultry owners to continue to monitor their birds for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), a disease.

“It’s important for all poultry producers to know the signs and symptoms of the disease and to continue to practice good biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flocks,” State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley said. “While our HPAI detections have slowed since last year, we are still experiencing the disease in the state, and we want producers to continue to be vigilant in protecting their flocks.”

Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska. The confirmed cases were found in Scotts Bluff, Lincoln and Sheridan counties.

NDA encourages owners of small flocks of poultry to participate in a free webinar hosted by NDA and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the disease, and biosecurity measures they can take to help protect their flocks. The event will take place on May 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and anyone interested can join the zoom at: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94511640727.

Owners who have poultry experiencing signs of HPAI or unusual death can report it to NDA at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593. Additional resources are available here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinbeck is leaving Hershey Schools for Blair Public Schools in 2023-24.
Hershey High School Principal Steinbeck enters final weeks with school
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker fans crash ticket website for ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Gager sits with fellow seniors at his signing day celebration.
Ogallala’s Gager signs with Hastings College
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers

Latest News

North Platte businesses respond to half cent sales tax increase
North Platte businesses respond to half cent sales tax increase
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
City of North Platte CRA endorses Lakeview Housing Project and I-80 Exit 179 Project
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska tickets sold out
North Platte businesses respond to half cent sales tax increase
North Platte business owners respond to tax increase