Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:20

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded their 20th and final REACH grant to North Platte High School Spanish teacher Mrs. Sandra Mejia. She wants to help make learning a new language as comfortable as possible because it can cause a lot of learning anxiety. She wants to provide new seats, books, and book cases so the students can read freely and feel relaxed while learning Spanish.

“When teaching Spanish to me, it is very important that the students feel comfortable. A chair will make it much better than one of our blue chairs, and they enjoy their five for the chairs, so I want to bring more comfortable chairs, comfortable seating, and then our reading area in our back, so we could do free reading or read a book outside of class. Students have the opportunity to sit wherever they want. They can sit on the floor, but probably not because it is dirty,” Mejia said.

Even though this is the final episode of Reaching One Classroom at a Time, you can still donate to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants here for next year.

